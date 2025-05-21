The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking registration of a first information report against Justice Yashwant Varma after unaccounted cash was allegedly found at his home in March, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan told the petitioner, advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, that the top court had on May 8 stated that the in-house inquiry report and Varma’s response had been sent to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We decline to entertain this writ petition,” the bench said. “At this stage it is not necessary to look into the other prayers.”

Unaccounted cash was allegedly recovered at Varma’s official residence in Delhi when emergency services responded to a fire there on March 14. He was a judge at the Delhi High Court at that time. The judge said he was in Bhopal when the cash was discovered and claimed that it did not belong to him or his family.

The petitioner has alleged that no first information report was registered against the judge and criminal proceedings were also not initiated.

It is “indisputable that the huge volumes of money that was burned and partly burned and clandestinely removed was nothing but bribe/corruption”, claimed the petitioner.

On March 22, the Supreme Court released a report, including a video and three photographs, showing bundles of notes that were allegedly recovered from the judge’s home. The court had also set up a three-member committee to look into the allegations against Varma.

The redacted report showed that Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya had written to Varma on March 21, asking him to “account for the presence of money/cash” in a room located in his bungalow.

After Varma declined to voluntarily retire or resign, then-Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna sent the final inquiry committee report on the incident to the president and the prime minister.