Turkey-based airport ground handling firm Celebi told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that the Union government’s decision to revoke its security clearance has impacted more than 10,000 employees in India, Bar and Bench reported.

Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the company, told Justice Sachin Datta that the firm has no ties to the Turkish government and no conflicts or problems with India.

“People working with us are Indians,” Rohatgi said. “I have more than 10,000 employees in several airports. Without blemish, I have worked to satisfaction.”

The company, Celebi Airport Services India, moved the High Court on May 16 challenging the Union government’s decision to revoke its security clearance amid recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

Amid public anger in India about Turkish companies having sold weapons to Pakistan, India had on May 15 suspended Celebi’s security clearance “in the interest of national security”.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Rohatgi submitted that the Indian government’s action was contrary to law.

He said that under the Aircraft Security Rules, 2023, it is mandatory to provide the company an opportunity to be heard, and that “the maker of rule is not entitled to create an exception, otherwise, rule would have said it does not apply in emergent situation,” The Indian Express reported.

“I am saying it is a breach of principles of natural justice,” Rohatgi said.

The advocate also objected to the Centre’s decision to submit its reasons for the revocation in a sealed cover accessible only to the court.

He said the company had no knowledge of its contents and could only speculate, noting that the only apparent problem seemed to be its Turkish shareholding.

In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that certain details could be shared only with the court and not with the company, Bar and Bench reported.

At an earlier hearing on Monday, the Centre had opposed the petition, arguing that using the company’s services could pose a risk to the country, the news outlet said.

Mehta had said then: “There are two categories of contracts–airport handling and cargo handling. These are extremely sensitive operations where personnel know every nook and cranny of the airport.”

Before the May 16 order, Celebi Aviation was operating at several Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kannur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mopa (Goa), Ahmedabad, and Chennai, according to its website.

The solicitor general added that the revocation was based on national security concerns under Rule 12 of the Aircraft Security Rules, which allows cancellation of license if a potential threat is identified.

Hearing in the case will continue on Thursday.