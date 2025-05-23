The Union government told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that Turkey-based airport ground handling firm Celebi could not be notified when its security clearance was revoked due to national security concerns amid recent tensions between India and Pakistan, reported Bar and Bench.

“When it is question of security, either we take action or we do not take action,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told Justice Sachin Datta. “It is about pure subjective action while protecting the nation.”

Celebi Airport Services India operates at several Indian airports, including in Delhi and Mumbai .

Amid public anger in India about Turkish companies having sold weapons to Pakistan, India had on May 15 suspended Celebi’s security clearance “in the interest of national security”.

The company moved the High Court on May 16, challenging the Union government’s decision.

On Thursday, Mehta told the court that rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam gave the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security the power to carry out regulatory functions in matters relating to civil aviation security, reported Bar and Bench. The solicitor general pointed out that the firm has access to crucial airport and passenger data.

The matter will be heard on Friday.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the firm said that the Union government’s decision to revoke its security clearance has impacted more than 10,000 employees in India.

Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the company, told the High Court that the firm has no ties to the Turkish government and no conflicts or problems with India.

Rohatgi had also submitted that the Indian government’s action was contrary to law.

He said that under the Aircraft Security Rules, 2023, it is mandatory to provide the company an opportunity to be heard, and that “the maker of rule is not entitled to create an exception, otherwise, rule would have said it does not apply in emergent situation”.

Celebi moves Bombay High Court

Meanwhile, Çelebi Aviation Holding’s Indian subsidiary has also moved the Bombay High Court after the Union government’s revocation of its security clearance prompted the termination of its agreements at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Bar and Bench reported on Thursday.

In a regulatory filing to the Turkish stock exchange Borsa Istanbul on Monday, Çelebi Aviation said its Indian subsidiary, Çelebi Nas, has initiated three legal cases before the Bombay High Court.

The first is a writ petition asking the court to pause and cancel the Union government’s revocation of its security clearance. The petition names as respondents the Union of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the Airports Authority of India and the Regional Civil Aviation Office in Mumbai.