The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah), the largest armed Naga group, on Saturday objected to armed Meitei group Arambai Tenggol allegedly displaying a Meitei flag atop a peak in Manipur held as sacred by the Tangkhul Naga community.

The NSCN-IM raised objections to members of the Arambai Tenggol’s Cobra Team-Unit 58 holding a seven-coloured Meitei flag on the Shirui peak in the Ukhrul district. The controversy erupted during the five-day Shirui Lily Festival, a cultural event organised by the state tourism department.

The Naga armed group said that the Arambai Tenggol had “courted controversy at the wrong time and wrong place” through the act. It said that the flag “has no connection with the Tangkhuls whatsoever”.

“All said and done, Arambai Tenggol should tender ‘unqualified apology’ within 48 hours for their unwarranted intrusion at Shirui peak,” the NSCN-IM said.

The Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong, the apex student body of the community, also described the act as a “grave provocation”, and claimed that displaying the flag on the peak was reckless and inflammatory.

“We will not tolerate any attempt to politicise our sacred spaces or challenge the historical and cultural ownership of our land,” the student body said. “The Tangkhul Naga people have never and will never accept any imposed symbols, flags or slogans that undermine our identity and rights.”

The Arambai Tenggol, however, claimed that an image of its members holding the flag was being unnecessarily politicised. “The flag symbolises the unity and peaceful co-existence of indigenous clans of Manipur and is a regular feature at expeditions, sporting events and cultural occasions – whether in India or abroad,” it said.

The Meitei group said it holds deep respect for the indigenous Tangkhul community and their sacred hills. “Our intent was never to offend or incite, but only to stand in solidarity with our traditions, just as others do across our diverse state and nation,” it said.

The Shirui Lily Festival had courted controversy on May 20 as well, after security personnel allegedly stopped a group of 20 journalists in Imphal East district and directed them to hide the “Manipur State Transport” sign on the government bus they were travelling in. The group was travelling to cover the festival in Ukhrul.

The Manipur governor ordered an inquiry into the incident on May 21.