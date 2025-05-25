Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport saw more than 200 flight delays after severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall overnight, The Indian Express reported.

The weather conditions also resulted in waterlogging in several areas and disruption in traffic.

At least 49 flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport between 11.30 pm and 4 am, The Times of India quoted unidentified airport officials as having said.

By mid-morning on Sunday, 227 departures had been delayed, with an average wait time of 28 minutes, The Indian Express cited data from the flight tracking service Flightradar24 as saying.

Earlier in the day, Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages the Indira Gandhi International Airport, issued an advisory about the flight disruptions.

“Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted,” it said on X at 6.50 am. “Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”

At 8.08 am, IndiGo said that the adverse weather in Delhi the night before continued to affect operations due to airside congestion. “While conditions have improved, delays in departures, arrivals, and ground handling may persist,” the airline added.

Air India said that thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday night had impacted flight operations across parts of northern India.

“Consequently, some flights to and from our Delhi hub had to be diverted,” it said at 9.37 am. “This may result in a cascading effect on our flight schedules throughout the day. While we are making every effort to minimise the disruption, we request our guests to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.”

On Saturday night, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the national capital, PTI reported. The weather agency had forecast severe thunderstorms or dust-raising winds accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds under its influence.

Delhi’s primary weather station at Safdarjung has recorded 186.4 mm of rainfall so far in May, The Indian Express quoted the India Meteorological Department as saying. This is nearly nine times the monthly average of 21.9 mm and the highest ever recorded in the month, according to the newspaper.

The previous record was in 2008 at 165 mm.