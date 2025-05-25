Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday expelled his elder son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years for “ignoring moral values” in his personal life.

Lalu Prasad Yadav said that Tej Pratap’s public conduct was not in line with his family’s values. “From now on, he will have no role in the party or family,” the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief said on X.

निजी जीवन में नैतिक मूल्यों की अवहेलना करना हमारे सामाजिक न्याय के लिए सामूहिक संघर्ष को कमज़ोर करता है। ज्येष्ठ पुत्र की गतिविधि, लोक आचरण तथा गैर जिम्मेदाराना व्यवहार हमारे पारिवारिक मूल्यों और संस्कारों के अनुरूप नहीं है। अतएव उपरोक्त परिस्थितियों के चलते उसे पार्टी और परिवार… — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 25, 2025

This came after a controversy erupted on Saturday surrounding a now-deleted post from Tej Pratap’s Facebook profile, NDTV reported. The post featured a photo of him with a woman named Anushka Yadav, and said that she and Tej Pratap had been in a relationship for 12 years.

In response to the post, several social media users asked why Tej Pratap married former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai’s daughter Aishwarya in May 2018 if he was already in a relationship with another woman at the time. The two separated just months after getting married, and their divorce proceedings are underway in a Patna court.

Tej Pratap claimed on Saturday that his social media profiles had been hacked, and that his photos had been “wrongly edited to harass and defame me and my family members”. He urged his well-wishers and followers not to “pay heed to rumours”.

मेरे सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म को हैक एवं मेरे तश्वीरो को गलत तरीके से एडिट कर मुझे और मेरे परिवार वालो को परेशान और बदनाम किया जा रहा है,मैं अपने सुभचिंतको और फॉलोवर्स से अपील करता हूं कि वे सतर्क रहें और किसी भी अफ़वाह पर ध्यान न दे.... — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 24, 2025

Commenting on the matter, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Tej Pratap’s younger brother Tejashwi Yadav was quoted by ANI as saying: “As far as I am concerned, I do not approve of such acts. We cannot tolerate such things. He [Tej Pratap] is an adult and free to make decisions. The party chief has already made his sentiments clear through his tweet.”

The development comes months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, which are slated to be held by November. Tejashwi Yadav is expected to lead the Rashtriya Janata Dal campaign ahead of the elections.