A Dalit farmer and his family were assaulted in Anaich village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district after he objected to a person grazing cattle in his field, PTI reported on Sunday.

Six persons were booked for the assault.

The incident took place on Friday morning when Deepak Kumar Pasi, a landless Dalit farmer who cultivates black gram on a sharecropping basis in a villager’s field, objected to another villager named Rajaram Yadav grazing cattle there, said the police.

Rajaram Yadav, in retaliation, assaulted Pasi, his wife Sumitra, his elder brother and his mother.

“When Deepak complained about Rajaram Yadav’s cattle grazing in his field, Rajaram became enraged,” PTI quoted Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik as having said. “He hurled at Deepak casteist slurs and with the help of others beat him with sticks and iron rods.”

In his complaint, Pasi also alleged that the attackers dragged Sumitra by her hair across the field, beat her and disrobed her, according to the news agency.

All four were taken to the hospital. Deepak and Sumitra were seriously injured, PTI reported.

Based on Pasi’s complaint, the police booked Rajaram Yadav, along with Dilajeet Yadav, Arvind Yadav, Rajendra Yadav, Parvati Devi and Tara Devi.