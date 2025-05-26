Several parts of southern and western India received heavy rainfall on Monday, two days after the southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, western Maharashtra and Goa. A red alert requires authorities to “take action” in view of an extreme weather event.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 24, eight days ahead of the usual June 1-mark, the weather agency said. On Sunday, the monsoon arrived in Maharashtra, in what was the earliest onset of the season in the state in 35 years.

Here is a roundup of the key rain-related updates from across the country over the past day:

Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department on Monday upgraded Mumbai’s weather alert from orange to red, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad.

South Mumbai saw the heaviest showers, with the meteorological department’s Colaba observatory recording 135.4mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am Monday, classified as “very heavy rainfall”, The Times of India reported. The station also set a new record for May, logging 295 mm so far this month, surpassing the previous high of 279.4 mm recorded in May 1918.

Operations on Mumbai Metro Line 3, the city’s first fully underground Metro corridor, were partially suspended on Monday after heavy rains flooded the under-construction Acharya Atre Chowk underground station. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation halted services between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli as a precaution, The Hindu reported.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 currently operates between the Aarey JVLR station in the Goregaon area to the Acharya Atre Chowk station at Worli Naka. The first phase of the line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5, while the second phase was inaugurated just 17 days earlier on May 9 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the metro corporation, the flooding on Monday occurred after a water-retaining wall collapsed due to sudden inflow from a nearby sewer, causing waterlogging at the entrance and exit near Dr Annie Besant Road.

Services between Aarey and Worli continue to run, while restoration work is underway, the newspaper said.

Videos circulating online showed water inside the station, a collapsed false ceiling, leaking escalators, and scattered equipment.

The newly thrown open Mumbai Metro 3! The much hyped underground Metro. The underground station platform is flooded, water can be seen leaking from the roof, water is flowing through the stairs. The Acharya Atre station has been closed, traffic suspended!



Does the Mahabrashth… pic.twitter.com/Tx7lowHaNT — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) May 26, 2025

This is what happens when the government is playing musical chairs, busy with PR and politics, a government that chooses to postpone local elections & accountability. This is metro 3 station in Mumbai & monsoon hasn’t even officially set in pic.twitter.com/7ujnHcrYSx — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 26, 2025

In the Konkan region, the India Meteorological Department warned of extremely heavy rain and thunderstorms in the districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri on Monday. The agency also warned of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Sindhudurg on Tuesday.

Kerala

Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala after the onset of the southwest monsoon, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a red alert for 11 districts on Monday.

The rains led to local residents being evacuated to relief camps and safer areas across several parts of Kerala, PTI reported.

In Wayanad’s Sultan Bathery, several tribal families from Puzhamkuni hamlet were relocated to relief camps, PTI quoted unidentified district officials as saying. Relief camps have been set up in Bathery, where the National Disaster Response Force team is also deployed, it added.

As a precautionary step, collectors in 10 districts – Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod – declared a holiday for all educational institutions, OnManorama reported. Palakkad district is also under red alert.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, between 7 and 20 cm in 24 hours, in the affected areas. It also warned of high waves along the Kerala coast and banned fishing activities along the shores of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

Karnataka

A red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall is in place for South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, and Kodagu districts, until Tuesday.

The state’s coastal areas have been facing continuous heavy rain for the third day, with authorities issuing a red alert.

A three-year-old girl died when a house wall collapsed on her during heavy rains in Gokak town in the Belagavi district on Monday morning, according to The Indian Express.