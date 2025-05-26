The National Investigation Agency on Monday said that it has arrested a member of the Central Reserve Police Force for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence officials, The Indian Express reported.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Moti Ram Jat, was arrested from Delhi, the National Investigation Agency said. The agency accused him of passing on classified information to Pakistani intelligence officers, since 2023 in exchange for money.

A special court in Delhi sent Moti Ram to the investigative agency’s custody till June 6, The Hindu reported.

The Central Reserve Police Force dismissed the assistant sub-inspector from service following the allegations.

“In the course of close monitoring of social media activity by CRPF personnel, in coordination with central agencies, one individual was found to have acted in violation of established norms and protocols,” the police force was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Moti Ram’s arrest came two days after a contractual health worker from Gujarat’s Kutch district was held for allegedly sharing sensitive information about military establishments with a Pakistani intelligence operative.

The arrest also came in the backdrop of heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which left 26 persons dead.