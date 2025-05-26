A woman from Maharashtra’s Nagpur city who crossed the Line of Control from Kargil earlier this month was handed over to the Indian authorities by the Pakistan Rangers on Saturday, the police said on Monday, according to The Indian Express.

Sunita Jamgade (43), who was reported missing on May 14, had crossed the Line of Control from the Hundermaan village in Ladakh more than 10 days ago, The Times of India reported. She had left her teenage son behind at a hotel.

This came amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which left 26 persons dead.

The woman was on Saturday handed over to the Border Security Force at the Attari border in Punjab, after which the BSF handed her over to the Amritsar Police.

Nagpur Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Niketan Kadam told The Indian Express that a team comprising one officer and two women constables has been sent to Amritsar to bring Jamgade back to the city.

Her son, who was taken into the care of the Child Welfare Committee, will also be brought back to Nagpur.

A zero first information report has been filed against Jamgade at Amritsar (Rural) Police station which will be transferred to Kapil Nagar police station in Nagpur. A zero first information report is a case that can be filed at any police station, irrespective of the place where the offence was allegedly committed.

The police official from Nagpur said that the woman will be interrogated once she is in the city police’s custody. “We need to verify whether she was involved in spying or any other unlawful activity,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

Ladakh’s Director General of Police SD Singh Jamwal said last week that Jamgade was in touch with Pakistani nationals before she went missing, the newspaper reported.