The United States government on Tuesday warned Indians studying in American educational institutes that their student visas may be revoked if they dropped out or skipped classes without prior notice.

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas,” the US embassy in India said on social media.

The embassy also urged the students to adhere to the terms of their visa and maintain their “student status” to avoid problems.

This comes amid the tightening of immigration regulations under the Donald Trump administration.

Since Trump took office in January, over 4,700 international students have had their permission to study in the United States revoked.

On May 22, a US court in California temporarily blocked the Trump administration from revoking the legal status of international students across the country while a lawsuit challenging earlier terminations was pending, according to the Associated Press.

US District Judge Jeffrey S White in Oakland issued an injunction preventing the government from arresting, incarcerating or relocating students based solely on their visa status until the case was resolved.

Students could still be arrested for other reasons and their legal status can still be revoked if they are convicted of a violent crime carrying a prison term of more than a year.

The judge issued the nationwide injunction sought by attorneys for about two dozen students who sued after their legal status was abruptly terminated in early April by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the news agency said.

