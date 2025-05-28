The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Election Commission seeking its response to a petition for access to security camera footage from the Nagpur South-West Assembly seat that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis won in the 2024 Assembly elections, PTI reported.

The court’s Nagpur bench also sent notices to the Maharashtra chief electoral office and the Nagpur district collector.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Congress leader Prafulla Gudadhe, who lost the seat to Fadnavis by 39,710 votes.

Besides seeking access to CCTV footage, Gudadhe also sought interim relief, asking the court to ensure that the footage and all election records from the high-profile constituency remain preserved, PTI reported.

The bench noted verbally that, since the matter is under the court’s consideration, all records must be retained, and scheduled the next hearing for three weeks later, the news agency reported.

In January , Gudadhe had filed a separate petition alleging procedural lapses and corrupt practices, and sought that the court declare Fadnavis’ win “null and void”. The Congress leader’s lawyers claimed that several mandatory provisions were not followed during the Assembly polls. In April, the court had issued a summons to Fadnavis in this case.

The Mahayuti alliance , comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party group, swept the 2024 Maharashtra elections, winning 230 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi – comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Sharad Pawar and the Congress – won 46 seats.