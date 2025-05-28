Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has remarked that the Kannada language was “born out of Tamil”, sparking a backlash from political leaders and pro-Kannada activists, The Indian Express reported.

At the audio launch for the Tamil film Thug Life on May 24 in Chennai, Haasan described his bond with the Tamil language with the words: “Uyire Urave Tamizhe [My life and my family is Tamil].”

He addressed Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, who was at the event, and said: “Actor Shivarajkumar is my family living in another state… Your language was born out of Tamil. So, you are included in that line.”

Hours later, pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike accused the actor of belittling the language, and threatened to boycott his film, according to The Indian Express.

“We are warning Kamal – do you want business in Karnataka? Then stop insulting Kannada,” the newspaper quoted the organisation’s leader Praveen Shetty as saying. “Today, you were in the state and ran away. We were ready to apply black ink to your face. If you continue to speak against Karnataka and Kannadigas, there will be protests.”

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka chief BV Vijayendra accused Haasan of insulting 6.5 crore Kannada speakers, The Hindu reported.

“It is the height of arrogance that Kamal Haasan, who has acted in many Indian languages including Kannada, has insulted Kannada in the name of glorifying Tamil,” Vijayendra said.

He added that Haasan is not a historian, and has no authority to comment on Kannada’s linguistic origins.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by ANI: “Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it.”

Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike tore posters of the film Thug Life in Bengaluru to protest the actor-politician’s remarks.

The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, is scheduled to be released on June 5. Among its producers is Red Giant Movies, a company owned by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. The film has been dubbed in several languages, including Kannada.