Four days after four men were assaulted in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district for allegedly transporting cow meat, the police on Wednesday said that forensic tests had confirmed that the seized sample meat was not from a “ cow or any cow progeny ”, PTI reported.

The police had on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting the four men and setting their vehicle on fire a day earlier.

The four men injured in the assault were identified as 35-year-old Akeel, 32-year-old Nadeem, 43-year-old Akil and 38-year-old Arbaaj.

Superintendent of Police Aligarh (Rural) Amrit Jain told PTI that the men were rescued and taken to hospital, and the meat sample was sent to a government laboratory for testing.

“The forensic report of the meat sample has confirmed that it was not of cow or any cow progeny,” the news agency quoted Jain as saying.

Two first information reports were filed after the assault.

The first was filed at the Harduaganj police station on Saturday against 38 persons based on the complaint of Akeel’s father Salim Khan. Of these, 25 were unidentified persons.

The case was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to rioting, unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly to commit an offence, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and joint criminal liability.

The second FIR was filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act against unidentified persons based on the complaint by a man named Vijay Bajrangi.

“We have filed two FIRs, one on the basis of the complaint received from the villagers about illegal cow slaughtering and transportation of the meat, and the other FIR is registered based on the petition of the father of one of the injured against some named and other unidentified individuals at Harduaganj police station,” Jain had told The Hindu on May 26.

On Wednesday, the superintendent of police said that action will be taken based on the “sequence of events”, which were being investigated, PTI reported.