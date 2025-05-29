We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

YouTuber Mohak Mangal told the Delhi High Court that he would remove portions in his video about Asian News International that were purportedly objectionable. His submission came after the court directed Mangal to take down some sections, observing that they contained defamatory language about the news agency.

The judge said that the YouTuber should have put out his message in a more civilised manner.

The court was hearing a defamation suit filed by ANI against Mangal for posting the allegedly defamatory video accusing the news agency of extortion and blackmail. The suit also listed comedian Kunal Kamra and AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair, among others, as defendants for sharing Mangal’s video on social media. Read on.

One thousand and eighty Indians have been deported from the United States since January, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Sixty-two percent of them had come back on commercial flights, the ministry said.

This came amid the tightening of immigration regulations under the Donald Trump administration, which took office in January. In some cases, the US government had used military aircraft to repatriate undocumented migrants. Read on.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the people living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are a part of the Indian family and will return to India voluntarily. Most people in the region felt a “deep connection” with India and only a few of them have been “misled”, Singh said.

“We have full faith that those of our brothers who are geographically and politically separated from us today will also return to the mainstream of India someday listening to their voice of soul,” Singh added. Read on.

The Karnataka High Court set aside the state government’s decision to withdraw 43 criminal cases, including those related to the 2022 Hubballi riots. In October, the state had directed public prosecutors to file applications to withdraw the cases.

The petitioner claimed that the cases are related to “highly influential personalities” such as former ministers and MLAs, which indicated “ulterior motives”. The state did not have the discretion to direct public prosecutors to withdraw cases, the petitioner had argued. Read on.

A court in the United States blocked tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on imports into the country under a law that gives him extraordinary powers in emergency situations. The New York-based Court of International Trade said that the US Constitution gave Congress exclusive authority to regulate international commerce, and that the president’s emergency powers did not override this.

The court passed an injunction blocking all of Trump’s tariff-related orders under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Read on.