The amount involved in bank frauds increased three times to Rs 36,014 in the financial year 2024-’25, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India.

The amount involved in bank frauds was Rs 12,230 crore in the previous financial year 2023-’24, according to the central bank’s annual report released on Wednesday.

The central bank attributed the increase to “removal of fraud classification in 122 cases amounting to Rs 18,674 crore reported during the previous financial year and reporting afresh during the current financial year after re-examination and ensuring compliance” with a March 2023 judgement of the Supreme Court.

The number of registered cases of fraud fell to 23,953 in 2024-’25 from 36,060 in the previous year.

Private banks accounted for 59.4% (Rs 10,088 crore) of all fraud cases, the data showed. Public sector banks accounted for 29% (Rs 25,667 crore) of the cases.

In 2024-’25, the frauds, in terms of numbers, took place mainly in the category of digital payments in terms of numbers and predominantly in the loan portfolio in terms of the value, the central bank said.

The central bank’s annual report added that the data pertained to frauds of Rs 1 lakh and above that were reported during the financial year. The frauds reported during 2024-‘25 could have taken place in previous years before they were reported, it added.