Eighteen people have died due to rain-related incidents in the last two days in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

In Assam, five persons died after landslides in the Kamrup Metropolitan district over the last 24 hours, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. Incessant rains have also triggered floods in six districts of the state, impacting more than 10,000 residents.

Nine persons died due to landslides in Arunachal Pradesh between Thursday and Friday. This includes seven persons who died when their vehicle was swept into a gorge on the landslide-prone National Highway-13 in East Kameng district on Friday night , reported India Today.

Additionally, two labourers died after a landslide triggered by incessant rainfall near the Pine Groove area along the Ziro-Kamle road in the state’s Lower Subansiri district, reported NewsFy.

In Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, a retaining wall collapsed , killing one person and injuring another. Meanwhile, in Nagaland, a truck driver died in a rockfall on the Dimapur-Kohima highway, The Hindu reported.

Meghalaya reported two deaths in East Khasi Hills. While a 45-year-old woman died in a landslide at Laitkyntung village, a man drowned in the Krot River near Pomlakrai village, according to the newspaper.

All seven northeastern states have been experiencing incessant rainfall. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the region on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited flood-affected areas in Imphal city and instructed officials to implement precautionary measures to prevent disasters, according to a press release from the Raj Bhavan.