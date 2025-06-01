The National Investigation Agency on Saturday conducted raids at 15 locations in eight states in a Pakistan-linked espionage case.

The locations in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, were conducted at premises of persons suspected to be linked to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

The agency said it seized several electronic gadgets and sensitive financial documents, among “other incriminating material”, during the searches. “They are being extensively examined for clues to the espionage racket being run by Pakistan-based operatives as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy,” the agency said in a statement.

The persons are suspected of having connections with Pakistani operatives and acting as financial mediums for carrying out espionage in India, the agency said.

The National Investigation Agency had filed a case on May 20 in the matter under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita pertaining to criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against the Government of India.

The case was also filed under sections of the 1923 Official Secrets Act pertaining to espionage and a section of the 1967 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for conspiring terrorist acts.

The raids came in the backdrop of heightened military tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

In the last two weeks, at least 14 persons have been arrested across the country on allegations of spying for Pakistan and leaking sensitive information about Operation Sindoor.