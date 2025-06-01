India’s active Covid-19 cases reached 3,758 on Sunday, the Union health ministry said.

Two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-related deaths this year to 28, according to the ministry. While one death was reported in Kerala, the other was in Karnataka.

Covid-19 infections have seen an uptick recently, with infections seeing a five-fold jump and crossing the 1,000-mark in the week ending May 25, India Today reported.

Kerala has 1,400 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (485), Delhi (436), Gujarat (320), West Bengal (287), Karnataka (238) and Tamil Nadu (199).

More than 1,800 Covid-19 patients have been discharged since January 1, the ministry added.

On Friday, Union Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav had said that the Centre was prepared to handle “any situation”, ANI reported.

“Both our central health department and the AYUSH ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states,” ANI quoted Jadhav as saying.

The minister said that the Union government had reviewed the infrastructure built during the earlier Covid-19 waves. “Our health systems are well-equipped and ready to handle any situation that may arise in response to Covid-19,” Jadhav told the news agency.