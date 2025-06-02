A Chennai court on Monday sentenced the man convicted of sexually assaulting a student on the campus of Anna University to life imprisonment for a minimum period of 30 years without remission, Live Law reported.

The man, Gnanasekaran , has also been directed to pay a fine of Rs 90,000.

On May 28, he was found guilty on all 11 charges filed against him and convicted under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to rape and sexual harassment, in addition to sections of the Information Technology Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Gnanasekaran is accused of having filmed the student and her partner on the university campus and threatening to leak the footage to the dean and the couple’s parents if they did not comply with his demands.

The incident occurred on December 23, when Gnanasekaran allegedly took the complainant to a remote location where he first blackmailed her before sexually assaulting her. The first information report filed in the case stated that he had illegally detained the student for 40 minutes.

Gnanasekaran, who ran a roadside eatery near the campus, was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police two days after the assault. The police had said that at least seven other cases were pending against him.

The case had sparked a controversy after the FIR based on the complaint was leaked online, revealing the identity of the student.

Stating that this had caused the student “trauma and humiliation”, the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government on December 28 to provide Rs 25 lakh in compensation to her. The bench also called it a serious failure on the part of the police.

In addition, the High Court had constituted an all-woman Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

The High Court had also expressed shock over the language used in the FIR, stating that it amounted to victim-shaming, and directed the Tamil Nadu Police to conduct a departmental inquiry into the leak.

However, the Supreme Court in January stayed the High Court order on the inquiry. Advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra, representing the Tamil Nadu government, had attributed the leak to a technical glitch.