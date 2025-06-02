The Belagavi Police in Karnataka have arrested five individuals , including two minors, for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl and filming the act, and then raping her again within a span of two months, The News Minute reported on Sunday.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase on Sunday said that a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act had been registered at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee police station the previous day against six persons. Among them, two are minors.

Within 24 hours of the case being filed, five people have been arrested while the police are on the lookout for the sixth person, India Today reported.

The offences, which allegedly occurred between December and January, came to light only recently when the complainant’s parents approached the police.

According to the complaint, the minor was first taken by her friend – one of the perpetrators – in a car to Windmill Hill in Muttyanatti village in December. After gaining her trust, he allegedly lured her to the spot, where he and five others raped her and filmed the act. The videos were then used to blackmail her, resulting in a second case of sexual assault in January.

In the second instance , the man took the complainant to Khadi Machine Hill near Alatage, where three others allegedly raped her again, The New Indian Express reported.

“She was gang raped several times in different places. We will try to ensure the strictest punishment for the accused,” the police commissioner said.