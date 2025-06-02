Three Indian Army personnel were killed and six others are missing after a landslide struck an army camp in the Chatten area of North Sikkim on Sunday night.

Four personnel who were injured in the landslide have been rescued. A search operation is underway for the six missing personnel.

Those killed have been identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur and porter Abhishek Lakhada.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall that began around 7 pm near Lachen town in Mangan district.

In a separate incident from the Lachung town in north Sikkim, over 100 tourists who had been stranded since May 30 were rescued and were taken to Phidang in the Lower Dzongu area, PTI reported.

They were among over 1,600 tourists who were stranded in Lachung after heavy rains caused landslides in the area and led to rivers swelling.

Another convoy of 1,678 tourists is heading towards Phidang, PTI reported.

#WATCH | North Sikkim, Sikkim | Water level of the Teesta river increases following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/mWbcXzNgL8 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025

The Teesta River has seen a rise in water levels due to heavy rainfall and a cloudburst in the region, cutting off several areas in North Sikkim.