Assam’s Silchar district recorded 415.8 mm of rain over a 24-hour period on Sunday, marking the highest single-day rainfall since 1893, NDTV reported.

Rainfall in Silchar, the second-largest city of Assam, on Sunday shattered a 132-year-old record, surpassing the previous single-day high of 290.3 mm with 415.8 mm of rain.

The flood situation in the rest of the state also remains critical , with forecasts predicting more heavy rain on Monday, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continue to batter other parts of the North East as well.

In Manipur, more than 19,000 residents have been hit by floods after four consecutive days of downpour, PTI reported. As many as 3,365 houses have been damaged due to the rains.

Thirty one relief camps have been opened mainly in Imphal East, with Heingang, Wangkhei, Khurai and Senapati being the worst hit areas.

Over 500 people were evacuated from flood-hit areas of Manipur by the Army and Assam Rifles, and were given relief supplies.

In Mizoram’s Aizawl district, schools were closed on Monday due to landslides and mudflows. On Sunday, Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a meeting to coordinate relief efforts and ensure unhindered road access in the state after 211 landslide and four deaths were reported besides 60 houses being damaged, ANI reported.

The Indian Air Force also rescued 14 people stranded by floods in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley early on Monday, ANI reported.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to chief ministers of Assam, Manipur, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and assured all possible assistance from the Centre in the wake of heavy rainfall.