We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a petition challenging the Assam government “pushing” back to Bangladesh persons who have been declared foreigners by Foreigners Tribunals in the state. A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and SC Sharma has asked the petitioner to approach Gauhati High Court.

The bench was hearing a petition claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state was arbitrarily pushing Indian citizens to Bangladesh without following due process under the guise of deporting undocumented migrants.

The petition came against the backdrop of a surge in detentions of declared foreigners in Assam since May 23. Families say they have no information on their relatives’ whereabouts. Some of them have identified their missing relatives in videos from Bangladesh, alleging they were forcibly sent across the border. Read on.

Three Indian Army personnel were killed and six others are missing after a landslide struck an army camp in the Chatten area of North Sikkim on Sunday night.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall that began around 7 pm near Lachen town in Mangan district. Four personnel who were injured in the landslide have been rescued. A search operation is underway for the six missing personnel.

Separately, over 100 tourists who had been stranded due to landslides since May 30 were rescued and were taken to Phidang in the Lower Dzongu area in north Sikkim.

Other parts of the North East have also reported heavy rains in the past two days. Assam’s Silchar district recorded 415.8 mm of rainfall over a 24-hour period on Sunday, marking the highest single-day rainfall since 1893.

In Manipur, more than 19,00 residents have been hit by floods after four consecutive days of downpour. The rains have damaged as many as 3,365 houses. Read on.

The makers of the Tamil film Thug Life, starring actor and politician Kamal Haasan, have moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to ensure the film can be screened in the state amid calls for boycotting it. The petition by production house Raajkamal Films International contended that Haasan’s comment that Kannada was “born out of Tamil” was taken out of context, and that it was in fact made in the spirit of camaraderie.

The petitioners urged the court to stop the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and others from taking any action that would block or restrict the film’s screening in any language across the state.

The move comes after the film chamber warned that the release of Thug Life would be blocked unless Haasan issued a formal apology for his remark that the Kannada language “was born out of Tamil”. Read on.

The Karnataka police have booked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Kallada Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly making inflammatory remarks at a condolence meet in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The alleged remarks were made on May 12 in Kavalapadur village in Bantwal during a memorial for Bajrang Dal member Suhas Shetty, who was also accused of murder. Shetty was reportedly killed within Mangaluru city limits on May 1.

Bhat, addressing a crowd of around 500 people in Dakshina Kannada, made remarks that could disturb communal harmony, the police said.

The Bantwal Rural Police have registered a case against Bhat for statements conducing to public mischief under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Read on.