The trial in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots has been delayed again following the recent reshuffle of 135 judges in courts of the national capital, The Indian Express reported.

The case was at the stage of arguments on charges. The trial was expected to begin after the arguments were heard.

Five of the 18 persons accused in the matter had completed their arguments, the newspaper reported. They will have to present their arguments before the court again.

The special public prosecutors, who had also completed their arguments on behalf of the Delhi Police, will also have to present their arguments again.

This is the second time that the case has been delayed because of a routine transfer of the judge, The Indian Express reported.

On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar of the Karkardooma court directed the special public prosecutors and counsels of the persons accused in the case to submit their schedule relating to the timeframe and the manner in which they will present their arguments, especially the time to be taken by them, Bar and Bench reported.

The matter will be heard next on Friday.

Kumar assumed charge as the judge on May 30 after the reshuffle in the Delhi district judiciary. The earlier arguments in the case, which began in September, had taken place before the previous judge Sameer Bajpai.

Clashes had broken out in North East Delhi in February 2020 between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it. The violence left 53 dead and hundreds injured.

The Delhi Police has claimed that the violence was part of a larger conspiracy to defame the Narendra Modi government and was plotted by those who organised the protests against the contentious citizenship law.

Eighteen persons have been booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Indian Penal Code. The persons include activists Umar Khalid , Sharjeel Imam , Natasha Narwal , Meeran Haider , former councillors Tahir Hussain and Ishrat Jahan , and Shifa-Ur-Rehman .

