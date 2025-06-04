Seven rivers in Assam, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger mark amid heavy rainfall in recent days, PTI reported on Wednesday.

The toll from heavy rain-related incidents in the state has increased to 17. This was after six persons died on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported.

The flooding in Assam has affected 2.5 lakh persons in 21 districts. More than 94,000 of them have been affected in the Barak Valley in Sribhumi district, the newspaper added.

Roads have been damaged, and railway and ferry services have been disrupted at several locations in the state, PTI reported.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Assam, the news agency reported.

Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara and Kokrajhar were expected to face thunderstorms and wind with a speed of 30 kmph to 40 kmph, the weather department said.

The North East has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past week.

In Manipur, 1.6 lakh persons have been hit by the downpour and more than 3,900 being evacuated to relief camps, The Indian Express reported.

In Arunachal Pradesh, more than 3,000 persons in 23 districts were also affected by the extreme weather, PTI reported.

The news agency reported that fresh landslides had been reported in Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts and along the Likabali-Aalo highway near Magi and Siji villages in Lower Siang district. Higher water levels were reported in several major rivers in the state, it added.

At least 42 persons have died in rainfall-related incidents in the northeastern states since Friday. The deaths took place due to landslides and flooding.