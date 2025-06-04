We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

At least 11 people are feared dead and at least 33 have been injured in a stampede at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah said on Wednesday. Fans of the team Royal Challengers Bangalore had gathered at the stadium to celebrate its victory in the Indian Premier League. The stampede took place at Gate Number 3 of the stadium, where the team was expected to arrive.

The injured persons are being treated at the city’s Bowring Hospital, the Deccan Herald reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party said that the Congress-led state government should take full responsibility for the tragedy. Read on.

India will conduct its population census, including caste enumeration, in two phases. The first phase of the census will be conducted in hilly and snow-bound areas in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The reference date for this phase will be October 1, 2026, the Union Home Ministry announced.

The second phase will be conducted in the rest of the country, and the reference date will be March 1, 2027.

The reference date of a census means the specific point of time for which population data is collected.

The last decennial census exercise was held in 2011.

In 2020, India was set to begin the first phase of the exercise but it had to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read on.

The Supreme Court declined to halt the incineration of toxic chemical waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy site in Pithampur town of Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district. An activist had sought an early hearing of a plea challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order from March 27 that granted the state government 72 days to dispose of the waste collected from Bhopal’s Union Carbide factory.

The waste began to be incinerated it at a designated private disposal facility in Dhar on May 5.

The plea before the Supreme Court sought an urgent hearing because the 72-day period is due to end on Sunday.

The waste is the result of an accident that occurred in December 1984, when methyl isocyanate and other toxic gases leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited. Read on.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will start on July 21 and end on August 12. The announcement by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju comes amid the Opposition’s demand for a special session of Parliament at the earliest to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and its aftermath.

Besides a discussion on Operation Sindoor, the session is likely to see an impeachment motion against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma being moved, after unaccounted cash was allegedly found at his home in March. Read on.