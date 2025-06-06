RBI cuts repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5%
This is the third consecutive cut under Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who took office earlier this year.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee on Friday cut the repo rate by 50 basis points, lowering it from 6% to 5.5%.
This is the third consecutive cut under Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who took office earlier this year. In April, the committee had cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, lowering it to 6% from 6.25%.
The repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks. The Monetary Policy Committee decides on changes to it every two months.
A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Basis points are used to describe the percentage change in the value of a financial instrument.
Central banks usually reduce repo rates to stimulate economic growth by making borrowing cheaper for individuals and businesses. This translates to lower equated monthly instalments for borrowers.
During a press briefing on Friday, Malhotra also said that the Reserve Bank has changed its monetary policy stance from “accommodative” to “neutral”, The Economic Times reported.
A neutral stance means that the Reserve Bank remained flexible in adjusting policy rates based on prevailing economic conditions. In contrast, a withdrawal of accommodation is a restrictive stance where the central bank aims to reduce the money supply in the economy by increasing interest rates to curb inflationary pressures.