The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee on Friday cut the repo rate by 50 basis points, lowering it from 6% to 5.5%.

This is the third consecutive cut under Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who took office earlier this year. In April, the committee had cut the repo rate by 25 basis points , lowering it to 6% from 6.25%.

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks. The Monetary Policy Committee decides on changes to it every two months.

A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Basis points are used to describe the percentage change in the value of a financial instrument.

Central banks usually reduce repo rates to stimulate economic growth by making borrowing cheaper for individuals and businesses. This translates to lower equated monthly instalments for borrowers.

#WATCH | RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, "... The MPC decided to reduce the policy Repo Rate under the liquidity adjustment facility by 50 basis points to 5.5%. This will be with immediate effect. Consequently, the Standing Deposit Facility (STF) Rate shall stand adjusted to… pic.twitter.com/siUUlBmcrG — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2025

During a press briefing on Friday, Malhotra also said that the Reserve Bank has changed its monetary policy stance from “accommodative” to “neutral”, The Economic Times reported.