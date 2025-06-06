We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee cut the repo rate by 50 basis points, lowering it from 6% to 5.5%. This is the third consecutive rate cut. Central banks usually reduce repo rates to stimulate economic growth by making borrowing cheaper for individuals and businesses. This translates to lower equated monthly instalments for borrowers.

The RBI retained India’s growth projection for the financial year 2025-’26 at 6.5% despite global uncertainties, with quarterly estimates unchanged. Read on.

The Karnataka Police arrested four persons, including an official of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in connection with the stampede that took place outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Those arrested are Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of the cricket franchise, along with event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks’ Sunil Mathew, Kiran and Sumanth.

This came after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the state government had ordered the arrest of representatives from the Karnataka State Cricket Association, DNA Entertainment Networks and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

A first information report was filed against the persons based on a complaint alleging that criminal negligence had led to the stampede.

Eleven persons had died and several were injured in the incident on Wednesday. Fans had gathered to celebrate the team’s victory in the Indian Premier League. Read on.

The Congress described the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line as an example of “continuity in governance”, which it claimed had not been acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “perennial desire for self-glory”. The statement came ahead of Modi inaugurating the Chenab bridge on Friday. The world’s highest railway arch bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the project was sanctioned in March 1995 when Congress’ PV Narasimha Rao was the prime minister and that it was declared a national project in 2002 by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The contract for the Chenab bridge was awarded in 2005, Ramesh said, adding that several segments of the project had been inaugurated by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. Read on.

Also read: Why Jammu is not cheering new rail line ‘integrating’ Kashmir with Delhi