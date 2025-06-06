A man, accused of raping a three-year-old girl, was killed in a gunfight with Lucknow police on Friday, The Indian Express reported.

The man, identified as Deepak Verma, had allegedly abducted the minor while she was asleep with her parents near Alambagh metro station in Lucknow district the previous night, the newspaper reported.

On Thursday, the parents filed a complaint at the Alambagh Police Station alleging that their daughter was raped, PTI reported.

After a case was registered, five police teams were formed to probe the incident, the news agency quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) Ashish Srivastava as saying. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was also declared for any information leading to the arrest of the accused, who worked as a water vendor in the area.

The accused was reportedly identified through the registration number of the vehicle he used during the alleged crime. The number was captured on a security camera at the Alambagh metro station.

A police team went to his house but did not find him there, The Indian Express reported. The police, later, received information that Verma was trying to flee the district.

A team reached the spot and tried to stop him, but the accused opened fire, PTI quoted Srivastava as saying.

The police team fired in retaliation and Verma was injured in the exchange. He was taken to hospital where he died during treatment, Lucknow Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mamta Rani Chaudhary told The Indian Express.

The girl is undergoing treatment at hospital.