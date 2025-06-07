Bangladesh will hold its next general election in the first half of April 2026, announced Muhammad Yunus, the head of the country’s interim government, on Friday, according to The Daily Star.

During a televised address on the eve of Bakri Eid, Yunus said that the Election Commission would announce the roadmaps to the polls “at an appropriate time”, reported Prothom Alo.

“The government has held discussions with all parties to organise the most free, fair, competitive and acceptable elections in history,” he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

Following the announcement, the National Citizen Party, Bangladesh’s first student-led political party established in February, said it would not object to holding the national election “if reforms and justice are made visible to ensure a level playing field and neutrality of the administration”.

“But the reforms must be visible before the election is organised, and in line with national expectations, a Constituent Assembly election must be arranged to implement a new Constitution,” Akhter Hossen, the member secretary of the party, was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

Yunus, a Nobel laureate economist, took over as chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government three days after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled to India on August 5. Hasina fled after several weeks of widespread student-led protests against her Awami League government.

She was ousted from power after being the prime minister of Bangladesh for 16 years.

On Friday, Yunus said that by the time elections are held, Bangladesh will see progress in the trial against Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity.

“We want elections that will satisfy the souls of the martyrs of the uprising and bring peace to their souls,” he said. “We want the largest number of voters, candidates and parties to participate in the next elections.”

On June 1, Hasina was charged in the country’s International Crimes Tribunal with crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the protests against her government in July and August.

Hasina has been charged with having instigated mass killings during protests against her Awami League government.