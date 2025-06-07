Posters of the absconding persons accused in the Sambhal violence case will be displayed in other districts of Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported.

The properties of the persons accused wanted in the matter will also be attached, the news agency quoted Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar as saying on Friday. Kumar added that raids were being conducted at several locations to arrest the persons.

The police had in February put up posters with photos of 74 persons suspected to be involved in the violence that erupted in November.

The photos were displayed at several spots in Sambhal for residents to identify the persons accused in the matter and help authorities find them.

On November 24, violence broke out in Sambhal after a group of Muslims objected to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Chandausi town.

A trial court had ordered the survey in a suit claiming that the mosque had been built in 1526 by Mughal ruler Babar on the site of the “centuries-old Shri Hari Har Temple dedicated to Lord Kalki”.

Five persons were killed in the violence during the survey.

In December, the district administration said that posters of those allegedly involved in the violence will be put up on public walls. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government had said that it will make those involved in the violence pay for the damage to public property and display their pictures on public walls.

The police have registered eight first information reports against 150 persons and 2,500 other unidentified individuals suspected to be involved in the violence. Several persons were arrested for allegedly throwing stones at the police during the violence.