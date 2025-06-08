Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that the compensation for the families of those who died in the stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium has been increased to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 10 lakh, reported The Indian Express.

Eleven persons were killed and more than 50 others were injured in the stampede that took place on Wednesday at Gate Number 3 of the stadium, where fans had gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory in the Indian Premier League and welcome the team.

On Thursday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each of the 11 families of those who died. The team also said it was setting up a fund, RCB Cares, to support those injured in the incident.

“The unfortunate incident…has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family…Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do,” it said in a social media post.

The compensation by the state government is in addition to the cricketing team’s announcement.

On Friday, the Karnataka Police arrested Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, along with event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks’ Sunil Mathew , Kiran and Sumanth in connection with the stampede.

This came hours after Siddaramaiah said that the state government had ordered the arrest of representatives from the Karnataka State Cricket Association, DNA Entertainment Networks and Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the stampede.

The chief minister also suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and several police officers.

Police warned against victory celebration: Report

Hours before the stampede, a senior police officer had flagged concerns pertaining to overcrowding and a shortage of security personnel, reported The Indian Express on Sunday.

“Lakhs of cricket fans are likely to come to Vidhana Soudha,” MN Karibasavana Gowda, the deputy commissioner of police (Vidhana Soudha security), had told G Sathyavathi, the government secretary to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, on Wednesday, according to the newspaper.

Gowda added: “Since there is a shortage of security personnel, making bandobast will be a problem.”

Following this, Sathyavathi publicly urged fans to head to the stadium instead of the Vidhana Soudha, where the team was felicitated, according to The Indian Express.