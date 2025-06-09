The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest for two weeks to two journalists from Madhya Pradesh after they alleged custodial violence , caste-based abuse and ongoing threat to life from Bhind Police, Live Law reported.

However, the bench of Justices PK Mishra and Manmohan refused to grant any other relief to Amarkant Singh Chauhan of Swaraj Express and Shashikant Jatav of Dainik Bejor Ratna, directing them to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court instead.

“We are not entertaining the plea,” the court was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench. “However, looking at the allegations, we permit the petitioners to move the concerned High Court within two weeks from today. Till petitioners move High Court and interim prayer is concerned, the petitioner shall not be arrested.”

The two journalists had approached the court alleging that they were kidnapped on May 1, assaulted in custody and subjected to casteist slurs by Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav and his colleagues at a police station in Bhind.

They allege that they were targeted for exposing corruption about illegal sand mining activities in the Chambal river through their reports. On May 19, they fled to Delhi.

They sought a direction from the Supreme Court to the Madhya Pradesh Police against taking any coercive action against them in addition to protection for themselves.

Yadav has dismissed all allegations as false.

Earlier on June 4, the Supreme Court had refused to grant any interim relief saying it could not do so without being informed about the exact nature of allegations against the two journalists.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had ordered the Delhi police to offer protection to Chauhan for two months on May 28. The High Court order, however, was restricted to the jurisdiction of the national capital.

Jatav had also approached the Delhi High Court, but the matter has not yet been taken up. The case has been renotified for consideration on July 14.