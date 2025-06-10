The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered the state government to submit, in a sealed cover, its status report on the stampede in Bengaluru, The Indian Express reported.

Eleven persons were killed and more than 50 were injured on June 4 in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where fans had gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory in the Indian Premier League and welcome the team.

On June 5, the court took suo motu cognisance of the incident and issued a notice to the Congress government in the state. It also sought a status report from the Karnataka government.

The suo motu petition and three other related pleas were heard by Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice CM Joshi on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported.

During the hearing, Karnataka Advocate General KM Shashikiran Shetty told the court that the government would not like to place information on probe findings in the public domain while the judicial inquiry is underway, The Indian Express reported.

Shetty also submitted that a judicial commission has been formed to investigate the incident, PTI reported. The commission has to submit its findings within a month.

Shetty added that police officers were also suspended over the stampede.

The court will hear the matter again on Thursday.

On June 5, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and several police officers. He had also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

On Friday, the Karnataka Police arrested Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, along with event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks’ Sunil Mathew , Kiran and Sumanth in connection with the stampede.

This came hours after Siddaramaiah said that the state government had ordered the arrest of representatives from the Karnataka State Cricket Association, DNA Entertainment Networks and Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the stampede.

On Monday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and DNA Entertainment Networks filed separate petitions in the court seeking to quash the criminal case filed against them after the incident, according to The Indian Express.