External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday asserted that India would strike “ deep into Pakistan ” if provoked by terror attacks, United States-based news outlet Politico reported.

In an interview with the outlet, Jaishankar warned that there would be retribution if “you continue to do the kind of barbaric acts which they did in April”, referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

However, the minister clarified that this “retribution will be against the terrorist organisations and the terrorist leadership”.

“And we don't care where they are,” Jaishankar further said. “If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan.”

The foreign minister alleged that Pakistan was training “thousands” of terrorists “in the open” and “unleashing” them on New Delhi.

The external affairs minister’s comments came almost a month after New Delhi and Islamabad reached an “understanding” to halt firing following a four-day conflict.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and eight defence personnel were killed in the shelling.

When asked by Politico if the conditions that led to the military hostilities in April remained, Jaishankar said: “If you call the commitment to terrorism a source of tension, absolutely, it is.”

Besides, answering a question about losses incurred by the Indian military, Jaishankar said appropriate authorities would respond about the matter.

“As far I'm concerned, how effective the Rafale was or frankly, how effective other systems were – to me the proof of the pudding are the destroyed and disabled airfields on the Pakistani side,” he said.