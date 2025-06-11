From July 1, only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be able to book Tatkal train tickets, the Union Ministry of Railways announced on Wednesday.

Aadhaar-based OTP authentication will also become mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets online from July 15.

Tatkal train tickets can be booked a day before the date of the journey, and are meant for those who need to travel at short notice.

A press release from the railway ministry further said: “Tatkal tickets booked at computerised Passenger Reservation System [PRS] counters and through authorised agents will require OTP authentication sent to the mobile number provided by the user at the time of booking.”

This provision will also take effect from July 15.

▶️Only Aadhaar authenticated user can book #Tatkal tickets on IRCTC Website and App from July 1



▶️No Agent Bookings in First 30 Minutes for AC & Non-AC Classes



▶️OTP based identity authentication Must for online as well as Tatkal Bookings at PRS Counters & through authorised… — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 11, 2025

The railways said that authorised ticketing agents will not be allowed to book opening-day Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes after the commencement of the booking window. The restrictions will apply from 10 am to 10.30 am for air conditioned classes and from 11 am to 11.30 am for non-air conditioned classes.

The objective of the curbs is to prevent bulk bookings during the period immediately after the booking window opens, the ministry said.