The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a heatwave warning for Delhi until Friday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 43 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency also issued a heatwave warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan.

The India Meteorological Department declares a heatwave for a region when the temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and 30 degrees Celsius in the hills.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius, with the India Meteorological Department indicating a heat index value of 51.9 degrees Celsius by evening, The Indian Express reported.

The heat index value, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

As per the weather agency, Delhi is likely to experience relief from the heat by this weekend. Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by strong winds of 50kmph are expected.

India Meteorological Department scientist Naresh Kumar told PTI that a western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from Friday night. It may bring rain and thunderstorms to Delhi, he added.

This year, India experienced the hottest February since 1901. The weather agency started maintaining the records in 1901.

The India Meteorological Department noted that there was an increase of 1.34 degrees Celsius in the average temperature in February, up from the normal of 20.70 degrees Celsius to 22.04 degrees Celsius.

In 2024, India witnessed 536 heatwave days , the highest in 14 years. From April to June, around 40% of the country had experienced double the number of heatwave days than usual.

At the national level, the weather agency calculates the total heatwave days as a culmination of such weather conditions in all 36 meteorological sub-divisions. For instance, a heatwave day, when experienced in five sub-divisions, is counted as five heatwave days.

Due to this, the country had recorded 40,000 suspected cases of heatstroke and over 100 heat-related deaths during one of its hottest and longest heatwaves.

