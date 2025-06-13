India was among 19 countries that abstained from voting on a resolution that the United Nations General Assembly adopted on Thursday demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hundred and forty-nine countries voted in favour of the non-binding resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Israel’s war on the besieged Palestinian territory. Israel and the United States were among the 12 countries that voted against it.

The resolution reiterated demands for the unconditional release of remaining hostages held by Palestinian militant group Hamas and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

It also condemned the use of starvation and the denial of aid as tactics of war and demanded that Israel immediately lift the blockade on Gaza and open all border crossings for aid deliveries.

In May, the United Nations said that Gaza is the “ hungriest place on Earth ”.

While the US voted against the resolution, the four other permanent members of the UN Security Council – China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom – voted in favour of the resolution.

The voting on the draft resolution took place a day after the toll in Gaza crossed the 55,000-mark .

Israel’s military offensive against Gaza began in October 2023 after Hamas killed 1,200 persons during its incursion into southern Israel and took hostages. Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza since then.

Efforts to reinstate the brief ceasefire that took effect in January have stalled due to major disagreements between Hamas and Israel.

Tel Aviv demands that the Palestinian militant group disarm, disband and release all remaining hostages, while Hamas insists Israel must withdraw its forces and agree to end the war.

In December 2023, India was among 153 nations that voted in favour of a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

New Delhi had in July 2024, reiterated its call at the UN for an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza.

