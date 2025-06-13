The southwest monsoon, which picked pace again this week, is likely to advance over most parts of northwest India, including Delhi by June 25 , the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The monsoon began this year, arriving in Kerala on May 24 , eight days ahead of the usual June 1-mark. This was the earliest date of monsoon onset over Kerala since 2009 when it arrived on May 23.

Supported by strong low-pressure systems over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, it quickly advanced, covering central Maharashtra, including Mumbai , and the northeastern part of the country by May 29, PTI reported.

However, the monsoon stalled between May 28 and June 10, leading to a dry spell and triggering heatwave conditions in several parts of central and northwest India, starting on Sunday due to rising temperatures.

According to the weather agency’s extended forecast on Thursday, the southwest monsoon is now expected to cover the remaining areas of central and eastern India, and some parts of northwest India by June 18, with further progress expected between June 19 and 25.

Last year, the monsoon arrived in the capital on June 28 , while in 2023, it reached the region on June 26, The Indian Express reported.

Between May 15 to May 22, India experienced 106% above-normal rainfall, with the southern peninsula recording a surplus of 273% and central India 232%.