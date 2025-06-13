We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The black box of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday was recovered on Friday from the roof of the hostel where the aircraft had collided. Data from the device may provide information about what triggered the crash that killed at least 265 peoeple.

The aircraft had 241 people aboard. The crash into the hostel of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area also killed at least four medical students on the ground. While the toll on the ground remains unclear, a police inspector said that 265 bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

So far, the bodies of six persons who died have been handed over to their families as their faces were intact. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the final toll will be released after all bodies have been identified. More on Scroll.

The Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued shoot-at-sight orders at nighttime in Dhubri, where communal tensions have prevailed over the past five days after animal remains were found near a Hindu temple. The police said that 22 persons have been arrested in connection with the discovery of the animal body parts and subsequent events.

“Whoever will create disturbance, we will shoot them,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He added that the Rapid Action Force and the Central Reserve Police Force had been deployed in Dhubri. The chief minister claimed that the animal remains found near the temple were part of a cow’s head.More on Scroll.

Israel said it launched strikes on “nuclear targets” among other sites in Iran with the aim of stalling the country’s nuclear programme. Tehran vowed to respond to the attack that killed the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported state-run media.

Tel Aviv claimed that Tehran was “closer than ever to obtaining” a nuclear weapon. It said that weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime were an existential threat to Israel and the world.

Iran has for long maintained that its nuclear programme is for civil purposes.

Iranian military chief Mohammed Bagheri and Hossein Salami, the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, were killed in the Israeli attack. The IRGC is the primary unit of the Iranian Armed Forces. More on Scroll.

India was among 19 countries that abstained from voting on a United Nations General Assembly resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. The non-binding resolution was passed with 149 votes in favour.Israel and the United States were among the 12 countries that voted against it.

The resolution demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Israel’s war on the besieged Palestinian territory. It reiterated demands for the unconditional release of remaining hostages held by Palestinian militant group Hamas and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The vote on the draft resolution took place a day after the toll in Gaza crossed 55,000. Read on.