The black box of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday was recovered on Friday from the roof of the hostel into which the aircraft had crashed, reported ANI.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, a division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has launched an investigation into the disaster. A team of the National Investigation Agency, along with officials from other central agencies, arrived at the site of the accident during the day, according to The Indian Express.

On Thursday, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which was en route to London’s Gatwick airport from Ahmedabad, crashed just 33 seconds after taking off, killing at least 265 people.

This is being viewed as the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade.

There were 242 people aboard the aircraft. One passenger survived with “impact injuries”.

Though the number of people killed on the ground has yet to be ascertained, the police said that 265 bodies had been sent for postmortem. This includes at least four medical students who were killed on the ground when the aircraft crashed into the hostel building of the BJ Medical College in Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad.

Here is more on this and other top updates: