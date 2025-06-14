The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in five northern districts of Kerala till June 16.

While the alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts was till Sunday, the one in Wayanad was till Monday and until Tuesday for Mallapuram and Kozhikode.

An orange alert was issued for six other districts – Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta – with a warning of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected till Tuesday.

The remaining three districts – Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram – were under a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Kerala is expected to receive heavy rain at least till Wednesday, showed the weather agency’s latest five-day forecast.

The monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 24, eight days ahead of the usual June 1-mark. This was the earliest date of monsoon onset over Kerala since 2009 when it arrived on May 23.

The state witnessed heavy rains in the days following the monsoon’s onset, which was followed by a lull in rainfall.