Israeli forces launched fresh attacks on Iran on Saturday night, hitting the main gas depot of the capital Tehran and a large oil refinery in another part of the city, The New York Times reported.

Iran, on its part, launched missiles at several places across Israel, including the cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv. One person was killed in the strikes, Reuters reported, quoting Israeli media.

The attacks led to fears of a wider escalation of a conflict that began on June 12, when Israel struck what it claimed were Iranian nuclear targets and also on other sites with an aim of stalling Tehran’s nuclear programme.

On Saturday, Israel attacked the Shahran fuel and gasoline depot in Tehran, which has at least 11 storage tanks, and set it ablaze, The New York Times reported. Israeli forces also hit Shahr Rey, one of Iran’s largest oil refineries. Emergency personnel were trying to put out the fire that erupted due to the attacks.

Earlier in the day, Israel had also attacked a portion of the South Pars Gas Field, which is among the largest gas fields in the world and is crucial for Iran’s energy sector.

Amid the conflict, a round of talks between the United States and Iran in Oman slated to be held on Sunday was cancelled, Reuters reported. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqshi said that dialogue could not take place while his country was facing Israel’s “barbarous” attacks.

The Israeli Defense Forces had on Friday hit sites in Tehran, Kermanshah and Tabriz, among other cities. Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz was among the targets that were hit.

At least 78 persons were killed and 320 injured in the attacks. Iranian military chief Mohammad Bagheri and Hossein Salami, the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, were among those killed in the attack.

On Saturday, Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Israel, killing at least three persons and leaving 80 injured.

Israel on Friday claimed that Iran was “closer than ever” to obtaining a nuclear weapon, and said it had no choice but to '“fulfil the obligation to act in defence of its citizens”. Iran has for long maintained that its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes.