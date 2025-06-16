The Assam Police have arrested five persons for allegedly throwing beef near a temple in Goalpara in a “deliberate attempt to incite communal tension”, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that Bodir Ali, Hazarat Ali, Tara Mia, Shajamal Mia and Jahangir Alom, all residents of Lakhipur, were arrested for attempting to incite tensions after the Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Zuha.

“A case has been registered and strict action is being taken to ensure all such elements face the full force of the law,” Sarma said.

This comes after at least 60 persons were arrested over the course of a week in connection with communal tensions that broke out in Dhubri on June 8. The tensions had erupted after the remains of an animal were discovered near a temple.

On June 13, the state government issued nighttime shoot-at-sight orders in Dhubri to bring the situation under control. Sarma had claimed that the animal remains found near the temple on June 8 were part of the head of a cow.

The chief minister claimed that the next day, another severed animal head was found in front of the temple premises, which sparked violence.

Widespread protests had broken out in Dhubri on June 8 morning, with a large number of residents blocking a road adjacent to the temple. They shouted slogans and burnt tyres as part of their demonstration.

Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath issued orders prohibiting five or more persons from gathering in Dhubri town. The administration had also banned rallies, processions, meetings and demonstrations.

The situation was brought under control by June 10 and the prohibitory orders were withdrawn.

On Friday, the chief minister had also claimed that a day before Bakri Eid, which was celebrated on June 7, a poster showing Dhubri to be part of Bangladesh was found in the town. Sarma alleged that a group was attempting to spread tensions in the area.

Dhubri shares a border with Bangladesh.