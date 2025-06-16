At least 25 persons were killed in lightning strikes across 14 districts of Uttar Pradesh in the past two days, the Hindustan Times reported.

From June 14 to June 15, five deaths were reported in the Prayagraj district, four in Jaunpur, and two each in Lalitpur, Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Bijnor, according to the relief commissioner’s office. One death each was reported from the Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Sambhal, Jhansi and Jalaun districts.

Among those killed in the Prayagraj district was a family of four in the Sonvarsa Hallabol village, The Times of India reported. They were identified as Virendra Banbasi, his wife Parvati and their daughters Radha and Karishma.

The police said that the family members were sleeping in their thatched hut when lightning struck and destroyed the structure.

In Jaunpur, three children and a farmer were killed in the villages of Kashidaspur and Karnahua, The Times of India reported. The three children – Ansh Yadav, his brother Ashu and their friend Ayush – were hit by lightning when they were plucking mangoes in an orchard. The farmer, Brijesh Rajbhar, died in a separate incident while working on his field.

In Gorakhpur’s Bharpahi village, a 12-year-old girl named Khushboo died while plucking mangoes, The Times of India reported. A 35-year-old woman named Madhuri was killed in the Siyarampur village as she was struck by lightning while collecting clothes from her terrace.

Also read: Why lightning kills more people in India than any other natural disaster

Chief Minister Adityanath told officials to visit affected areas and provide financial assistance to the families of those who died, the Hindustan Times reported. He also ordered officials to conduct a survey of crop losses due to heavy rains and send reports to the government.

Schools closed in Kerala, Karnataka

Schools were shut in eight districts of Kerala and two districts of Karnataka on Monday due to heavy rains.

In Kerala, schools were shut in the districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasargod, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur, ANI reported.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy (7 to 11 centimetres in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (12-20 centimetres in 24 hours) in some parts of the state, and extremely heavy rains (over 20 centimetres in 24 hours) in isolated pockets.

In Karnataka, schools were closed on Monday in the districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, the Deccan Chronicle reported. The orders issued by the districts’ deputy commissioners apply to both government and private institutions, from anganwadi to the high school level.

The weather agency has issued a red alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka.

Rains disrupt transport in Mumbai

Heavy rains also disrupted road and local train transport in Mumbai on Monday, PTI reported.

The city recorded average rainfall of 95 mm in 24 hours till 8 am on Monday, the news agency quoted unidentified civic officials as saying. The eastern suburbs recorded 58 mm rain, while the western suburbs got 75 mm rain.

The downpour caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Local train services run by the Central Railway and Western Railway were running late.

Airline Indigo issued an advisory warning passengers that road conditions remain slow in several parts of the city. “If you are travelling today, please allow for extra time and check your flight status on our app or website before you leave for the airport,” it said.