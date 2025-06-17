The Group of Seven countries on Tuesday said that Israel has the “right to defend” itself and described Iran as the principal source of regional instability and terror.

They added that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon”.

The G7, an informal grouping of advanced economies, comprises France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. The annual summit of G7 leaders is being held in Kananaskis, Canada.

The summit this year comes amid the latest round of the conflict between Israel and Iran that started on Friday when the Israeli military struck what it claimed were nuclear targets and also on other sites in Iran with an aim of stalling Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The attacks have led to concerns of an escalation and a wider conflict in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, the leaders of the G7 countries reiterated their commitment to peace and stability in West Asia. “In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself,” the countries said. “We reiterate our support for the security of Israel.”

The statement said that the G7 grouping had been “consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon”. It further urged that the resolution of the crisis should lead to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in West Asia, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

The countries said that it would “remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability”.

On Monday, Reuters had quoted an unidentified US official as saying that US President Donald Trump would not sign the draft statement from the G7 leaders calling for the de-escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran.

However, the joint statement published on Tuesday was signed by Trump, BBC reported.

Israel-Iran conflict

Over the past five days, the Israel Defense Forces have repeatedly hit sites in Tehran and several other cities. Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz was among the targets that were hit.

On Saturday, Iran retaliated with missile attacks at several places across Israel, including the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa.

The two sides have continued to attack each other with air strikes and ballistic missiles.

More than 220 persons have died in Israeli strikes in Iran. In Israel, at least 24 persons have been killed in Iranian attacks so far.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces issued a warning , asking people in District 3 of the Iranian capital to leave the area immediately for their safety.

“In the coming hours, the Israeli Army will take action in this area to attack the Iranian regime’s military infrastructure, just as it has done in recent days around Tehran,” the Israeli forces had said.

Hours later, Trump had also urged people living in Tehran to immediately evacuate .

Israel has claimed that Iran was “closer than ever” to obtaining a nuclear weapon, and said it had no choice but to “fulfil the obligation to act in defence of its citizens”. Iran has for long maintained that its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes.