The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the Karnataka government for the “ extra-judicial ban ” on the screening of the film Thug Life, starring actor and politician Kamal Haasan, reported Live Law.

“We cannot allow mobs and vigilante groups to take over the streets,” said a bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan. “Rule of law must prevail.”

On June 3, Haasan’s production house told the Karnataka High Court that it will not seek to release the film in the state amid a row over his remark that the Kannada language “was born out of Tamil”.

Haasan made the remarks on May 24 at the audio launch for Thug Life in Chennai, after which pro-Kannada organisations held protests demanding that he should apologise for them. In the wake of the protests and demands to block the film, Raajkamal Films International had moved the High Court seeking directions to ensure its release .

Asking Haasan to apologise for his remark, the High Court on June 3 said that the actor’s statements had caused “unrest and disharmony” in Karnataka.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that a person’s statement should be countered “with a statement”.

The bench said that it was the state government’s responsibility to ensure the screening of any film with a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

“It cannot be that at the fear of burning down the cinemas, that the film cannot be shown,” the bench added. People may not watch the film. That is a different matter. We are not passing any order that people must watch the film. But the film must be released.”

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking the film’s release in Karnataka. The petitioner told the Supreme Court that the Karnataka government had not filed any complaint against the groups issuing threats against the film’s release, reported Live Law.

The state’s counsel told the court that Haasan had decided not to release the film until he resolved the concern with the Karnataka Film Chamber.

However, the Supreme Court expressed disapproval of the High Court’s directive asking Haasan to apologise for his statements.

“It is none of the business of the High Court,” said Justice Bhuyan.

On June 3, the actor had refused to apologise, saying he had “no malice” behind his remarks.

The bench also took strong exception to the threats issued against the actor in Karnataka for his comments.

“All the enlightened people of Bengaluru can issue a statement that he is wrong,” said the court. “Why should there be a resort to threats?”

Haasan’s remarks

At the audio launch in Chennai on May 24, Haasan described his bond with the Tamil language with the words: “Uyire Urave Tamizhe [My life and my family is Tamil].”

He addressed Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, who was at the event, and said: “Actor Shivarajkumar is my family living in another state… Your language was born out of Tamil. So, you are included in that line.”

The actor’s remarks sparked a furore in Karnataka, with pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike threatening to boycott his film.

Members of the group tore posters of the film Thug Life in Bengaluru to protest the actor-politician’s remarks. Other pro-Kannada organisations also staged protests in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi and Mysuru, demanding an apology from the actor.

On May 28, Haasan sought to clarify his remarks and said: “I think what I said was said with a lot of love. Historians have taught me the language’s history… I didn’t mean anything.”

The film is directed by Mani Ratnam. Among its producers is Red Giant Movies, a company owned by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. The film has been dubbed in several languages, including Kannada.