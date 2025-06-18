Iran must surrender unconditionally amid the country’s conflict with Israel, United States President Donald Trump demanded on Tuesday.

Trump also claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was in hiding, and that the US knew about his whereabouts.

“He is an easy target, but is safe there – we are not going to take him out (kill!) [sic], at least not for now,” Trump said on social media. “But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.”

The comments by the US president came as Israel and Iran continued to exchange fire on Wednesday morning.

Trump also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone on Tuesday, Reuters quoted an unidentified White House official as saying. This came amid speculation that Washington was considering entering the conflict alongside Tel Aviv.

However, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who met Trump at the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Monday, said that the US president had not indicated that Washington was about to join the conflict.

Washington is an ally of Israel and acts as a guarantor of the country’s security.

The latest round of the conflict between Israel and Iran started on Friday when the Israeli military struck what it claimed were nuclear targets, and also other sites in Iran, with the aim of stalling Tehran’s nuclear programme. Iran had retaliated with missile attacks on Israel.

The attacks have led to concerns of an escalation and a wider conflict in the region.

More than 220 persons have died in Israeli strikes in Iran. In Israel, at least 24 persons have been killed in Iranian attacks so far.