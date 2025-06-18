Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told United States President Donald Trump that India will never accept mediation to resolve tensions with Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

In a statement about the phone call between the two leaders, Misri said that the topic came up when Trump asked the prime minister for details about India’s military strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on Pakistan in May.

The prime minister told the US president that India’s military actions during Operation Sindoor were “measured” and the strikes had targeted only terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the foreign secretary said.

Trump was also told that the New Delhi had agreed to the ceasefire only on Islamabad’s request, he said.

“Prime Minister Modi made it clear to President Trump that during this entire episode, at no time, at any level, were issues such as India-US trade deal or mediation by the US between India and Pakistan discussed,” Misri said.

Misri quoted Modi as having reiterated that the “halt to military action was discussed directly between India and Pakistan, through existing channels of the two armies, and was at the request of Pakistan”.

This came against the backdrop of the US president repeatedly claiming that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan. New Delhi has rejected Trump’s assertions.

Misri also noted that a meeting between Modi and Trump was scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada. However, Trump returned to the US early because of which the meeting could not take place.

The G7, an informal grouping of advanced economies, comprises France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. The annual summit of G7 leaders was held in Kananaskis, Canada between Sunday and Tuesday.

India was among the invitees to the summit, which Modi attended.

During their phone call, Modi and Trump agreed to meet soon, the Ministry of External Affairs.

The phone call between Modi and Trump took place hours before Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was scheduled to meet the US president in Washington.

Munir is also expected to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, NDTV quoted Pakistani newspaper Dawn as having reported.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to halt firing following a four-day conflict.

New Delhi’s announcement on the decision to stop military action had come minutes after Trump claimed on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to the ceasefire .

Rubio had also claimed at the time that New Delhi and Islamabad had agreed to “ start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site”.